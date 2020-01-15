Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.50. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 119,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 56.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

