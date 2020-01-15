C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CHRW has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $81.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $74.12 and a one year high of $92.72. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. purchased 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.15 per share, with a total value of $49,974.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 98,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 77,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

