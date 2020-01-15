Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CDXS. ValuEngine lowered Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -88.57. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.37.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 17,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $273,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,310.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 15.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 21.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

