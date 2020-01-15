Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Calithera Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $7.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,598,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,157,340.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 88,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $379,487.90. Insiders have bought 4,404,157 shares of company stock valued at $13,700,668 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 32.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 23,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 8.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 53.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 750,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 26,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

