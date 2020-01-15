BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $62.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average of $57.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.86. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.77 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 28.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Gish sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $497,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,672,370 in the last 90 days. 38.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BancFirst by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BancFirst by 28.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BancFirst by 29.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BancFirst during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

