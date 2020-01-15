Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NYSE TROX opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 3.49. Tronox has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.64 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Tronox by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Tronox by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

