Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.69.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $177.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.71. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $106.65 and a 1-year high of $179.00.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $494.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.14 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 26.53%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $50,802.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,116,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,257 shares of company stock worth $2,887,010. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Amedisys by 8,095.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 36,715 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 36,267 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Amedisys by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

