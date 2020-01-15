Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $356.80 million, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of -0.36.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $36,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,385 shares of company stock worth $101,466. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 718,729 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,123,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 436,428 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,187,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 737.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 335,262 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

