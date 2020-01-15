ValuEngine Lowers Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) to Sell

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.60. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $56.78.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $141.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.90 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

