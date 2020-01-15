Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price target on Revance Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Revance Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $980.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.96). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.