Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $88.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 3.01.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

