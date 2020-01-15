Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.82.

NASDAQ GSM opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.32. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $381.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.30 million. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,757,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,094 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 712,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,557.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 373,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 307,818 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 137,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

