ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATNI. BWS Financial raised their target price on ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of ATN International in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered ATN International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on ATN International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of ATN International stock opened at $55.97 on Wednesday. ATN International has a 1 year low of $50.48 and a 1 year high of $79.52. The firm has a market cap of $890.94 million, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. ATN International had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $115.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William F. Kreisher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $122,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,761.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $195,913.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,359,514.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,333 shares of company stock valued at $440,274 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

