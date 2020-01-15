Contrasting Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) & Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG)

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) and Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Bat Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Bancshares $467.48 million 3.76 $105.49 million $1.02 16.14 Bat Group $490,000.00 33.10 $7.65 million N/A N/A

Northwest Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bat Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.8% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bat Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Bat Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bat Group has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Bat Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Bancshares 21.99% 8.57% 1.10% Bat Group -231.71% -105.27% -71.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Northwest Bancshares and Bat Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Northwest Bancshares beats Bat Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets. The company was founded on June 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Warren, PA.

About Bat Group

Bat Group, Inc. engages in leasing used cars to individual and corporate customers under the Batcar brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei. It also rents cars to other auto rental companies at a discounted rate, as well as provides car pooling services. The company was formerly known as China Bat Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bat Group, Inc. in June 2019. Bat Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

