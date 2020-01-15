Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) vs. FalconStor Software (NASDAQ:FALC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Paylocity has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FalconStor Software has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

66.2% of Paylocity shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.8% of Paylocity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paylocity and FalconStor Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity 0 6 7 0 2.54 FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paylocity currently has a consensus price target of $114.64, suggesting a potential downside of 15.18%. Given Paylocity’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Paylocity is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

Profitability

This table compares Paylocity and FalconStor Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity 11.78% 19.03% 3.10% FalconStor Software -11.20% N/A -3.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paylocity and FalconStor Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity $467.63 million 15.47 $53.82 million $1.08 125.14 FalconStor Software $17.84 million 1.13 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A

Paylocity has higher revenue and earnings than FalconStor Software.

Summary

Paylocity beats FalconStor Software on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. It also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. In addition, the company offers third-party administrative services for clients designed to modernize the administration of flexible spending accounts, health savings accounts, transportation management accounts, premium only plans, and health reimbursement arrangements for their employees. Further, it provides implementation and training, client, and tax and regulatory services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, and de-duplication solutions worldwide. It offers FreeStor, a software-defined platform that provides migration, continuity, protection/recovery, and optimization for storage environment through a single management interface; FalconStor network storage server for migration, storage virtualization, provisioning, and management; and FalconStor continuous data protector for bootable snapshots, zero-impact backup, and local and remote disaster recovery. The company also provides FalconStor RecoverTrac disaster recovery automation tool; and FalconStor optimized backup and deduplication solution for optimized backup, archive to tape, block and file based deduplication, and storage capacity optimization. In addition, it offers maintenance, implementation, and engineering services. The company sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. FalconStor Software, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

