Comparing Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) & Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Editas Medicine has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aptose Biosciences and Editas Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 Editas Medicine 0 3 4 0 2.57

Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $6.80, suggesting a potential upside of 20.35%. Editas Medicine has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.89%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Editas Medicine.

Profitability

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Editas Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -109.51% -92.61% Editas Medicine -842.47% -56.53% -31.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Editas Medicine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$28.87 million ($0.86) -6.57 Editas Medicine $31.94 million 52.22 -$109.95 million ($2.33) -13.95

Aptose Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Editas Medicine. Editas Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptose Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Editas Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Editas Medicine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences beats Editas Medicine on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101 for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood. It also develops other therapies for eye diseases, such as Usher Syndrome 2A, which is a form of retinitis pigmentosa that also includes hearing loss; Retinitis Pigmentosa, a progressive form of retinal degeneration; and Herpes Simplex Virus 1 that causes lifelong infections leading to ocular and oral disease. In addition, the company develops hematopoietic stem cells for treating sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; a strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize new gene editing medicines for a range of ocular disorders; and a strategic research collaboration and cross-licensing agreement with BlueRock Therapeutics to combine their respective genome editing and cell therapy technologies to discover, develop, and manufacture engineered cell medicines. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.