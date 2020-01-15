Contrasting 3M (NYSE:MMM) & Orthofix Medical (NYSE:OFIX)

3M (NYSE:MMM) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.5% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of 3M shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 3M and Orthofix Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 2 8 1 0 1.91 Orthofix Medical 0 2 0 0 2.00

3M presently has a consensus target price of $173.63, suggesting a potential downside of 4.27%. Orthofix Medical has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.80%. Given Orthofix Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orthofix Medical is more favorable than 3M.

Risk & Volatility

3M has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthofix Medical has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 3M and Orthofix Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $32.77 billion 3.18 $5.35 billion $10.46 17.34 Orthofix Medical $453.04 million 1.98 $13.81 million $1.96 24.06

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Orthofix Medical. 3M is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orthofix Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 3M and Orthofix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M 15.48% 54.02% 13.93% Orthofix Medical -6.81% 9.16% 6.39%

Summary

3M beats Orthofix Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics segment provides personal protection and transportation safety products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules, fall protection products, self-contained breathing apparatus systems, and gas and flame detection instruments. The company's Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, drug delivery and health information systems, dental and orthodontic products, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films, packaging and interconnection devices, insulating and splicing solutions, touch screens and monitors, renewable energy component solutions, and infrastructure protection products. The company's Consumer segment offers consumer and office tapes and adhesives, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement products, furnace filters, painter tapes, mounting and home care products, sponges, scouring pads, high-performance clothes, protective material products, and adhesive bandages and braces. It also provides cloud-based, conversational artificial intelligence-powered systems. It serves automotive, electronics and automotive electrification, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc., a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures. The Spinal Implants segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Orthofix Extremities segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales representatives; independent distributors; and employed and independent sales representatives to physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, integrated health delivery systems, and other purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in July 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

