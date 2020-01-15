Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) vs. IPG Photonics (OTCMKTS:IPGP) Critical Contrast

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Netlist and IPG Photonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $33.53 million 1.49 -$17.12 million ($0.16) -1.85 IPG Photonics $1.46 billion 5.06 $404.03 million $7.38 18.86

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Netlist and IPG Photonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A IPG Photonics 0 6 3 1 2.50

IPG Photonics has a consensus price target of $165.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.53%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than Netlist.

Risk and Volatility

Netlist has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Netlist and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist -58.49% N/A -75.31% IPG Photonics 19.45% 11.50% 9.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.4% of IPG Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Netlist shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.9% of IPG Photonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats Netlist on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as EXPRESSvault PCIe, a plug-and-play memory card, which offers data acceleration and data protection for server appliances; NVvault DDR3 NVDIMM comprising data acceleration and data protection in a joint electron device engineering council (JEDEC)standard DD3 interface for integration into industry-standard server and storage solutions; NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM, which provides data acceleration and data protection in a JEDEC standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. In addition, it resells Samsung products; and sells component inventory of DRAM ICs and NAND flash to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks, such as fiber to the home, fiber to the curb, passive optical networks, and dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) networks; ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources; and single-frequency, linearly polarized, and polarization-maintaining versions of its amplifier products. In addition, the company offers interconnect, coarse wavelength division multiplexing, DWDM, and tunable-based pluggable interfaces to serve optical transmission needs; integrated laser systems; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, advanced communications, and medical applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

