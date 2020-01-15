Zacks: Brokerages Expect Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) to Post $0.58 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) to announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Toro’s earnings. Toro reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Toro will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Toro.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

NYSE:TTC opened at $83.11 on Wednesday. Toro has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Toro by 3.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Toro by 3.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Toro by 0.9% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its position in Toro by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Toro by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toro (TTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.