AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Analysts expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. AGCO posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. AGCO had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGCO. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

In other AGCO news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $388,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,032.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $796,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,218 shares in the company, valued at $10,208,717.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,683,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 19,107 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 85,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 84,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $74.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.25. AGCO has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

