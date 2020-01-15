Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.28 million, a P/E ratio of 91.86 and a beta of 1.09. Associated Capital Group has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $47.78.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter.

In other Associated Capital Group news, Chairman Mario J. Gabelli bought 859 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.44 per share, with a total value of $30,442.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 2,264 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.69 per share, for a total transaction of $83,066.16. Insiders have bought 20,467 shares of company stock worth $738,637 over the last three months. Insiders own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 43.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

