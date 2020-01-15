Elanco Animal Health’s (ELAN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Gabelli

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Gabelli in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,766 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,972.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 175.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 360,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 229,658 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $3,218,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 71.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 358,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 149,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

