$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.32. Post reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $6.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Post’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POST. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Post in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Post presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.78.

In related news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,649,760.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,430,483.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,674,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Post by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Post by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post stock opened at $109.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.29. Post has a 1-year low of $91.14 and a 1-year high of $113.73.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

