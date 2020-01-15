Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.
BSX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens set a $48.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.
Shares of BSX opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average is $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.62.
In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,902.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Williamson Scott purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,680,501. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $444,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 39.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 31.1% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 86,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.
