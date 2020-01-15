Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

BSX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens set a $48.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average is $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,902.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Williamson Scott purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,680,501. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $444,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 39.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 31.1% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 86,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

