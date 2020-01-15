Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Esquire Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

ESQ opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.10. Esquire Financial has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 38,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 33,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

