Great Panther Mining’s (GPL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 236.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GPL. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $1.50 price target on Great Panther Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.19.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.61 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 82.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 84,051 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 157.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 66,181 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 55.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 778,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 278,500 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the second quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 35.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,599,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,873 shares during the period.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

