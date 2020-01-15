Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares

Genesco (NYSE:GCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $58.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.64 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Genesco will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $161,505.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,560.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,286 shares of company stock worth $459,571 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Genesco during the third quarter valued at $2,201,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Genesco by 504.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 323,481 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the third quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genesco by 14.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

