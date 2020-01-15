Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:CMD opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.96. Cantel Medical has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $93.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.88.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.70 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cantel Medical will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

