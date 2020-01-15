ValuEngine Downgrades Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) to Sell

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boot Barn from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,058,180.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 31,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,323,098.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,770.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Boot Barn by 2.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 5.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Boot Barn by 1.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Boot Barn by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 6.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

