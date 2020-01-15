Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of DSNY opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. Destiny Media Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.77.
Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile
