Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DSNY opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. Destiny Media Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.77.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format.

