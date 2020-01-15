Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) to Announce -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) will announce ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Scpharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Scpharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Scpharmaceuticals.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCPH. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scpharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

In other Scpharmaceuticals news, CEO John H. Tucker purchased 5,000 shares of Scpharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Scpharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Scpharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Scpharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Scpharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Scpharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. Scpharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $7.85.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

