Lululemon Athletica’s (LULU) Hold Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $229.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LULU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.37.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $243.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $138.51 and a 1 year high of $247.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.93 and its 200-day moving average is $202.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 129.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 70.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,520,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 47.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after buying an additional 120,911 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.