Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apyx Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

NASDAQ APYX opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $280.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 66.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 31.7% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 21.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

