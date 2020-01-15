Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apyx Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.
NASDAQ APYX opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $280.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 31.7% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 21.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Apyx Medical Company Profile
Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.
See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.