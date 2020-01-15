Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s previous close.

AIRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Airgain from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Get Airgain alerts:

Shares of AIRG opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.46 million, a PE ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 1.88. Airgain has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 million. Airgain had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 4.59%. Airgain’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airgain will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Airgain by 705.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 495,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 17.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 59,210 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 987.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 190,524 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Airgain by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 133,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Airgain by 10.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.