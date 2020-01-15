Martin Marietta Materials’ (MLM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MLM. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.57.

NYSE:MLM opened at $260.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.88. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $171.84 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 28.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.9% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

