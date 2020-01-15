Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $355.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group cut Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Longbow Research upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.36.

AAPL stock opened at $312.68 on Tuesday. Apple has a 1-year low of $150.05 and a 1-year high of $317.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,360.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

