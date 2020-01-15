Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $355.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group cut Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Longbow Research upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.36.

AAPL stock opened at $312.68 on Tuesday. Apple has a 1-year low of $150.05 and a 1-year high of $317.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,360.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: Dividend

Analyst Recommendations for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Associated Capital Group Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Associated Capital Group Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Elanco Animal Health’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Gabelli
Elanco Animal Health’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Gabelli
$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Post Holdings Inc This Quarter
$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Post Holdings Inc This Quarter
Boston Scientific Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler
Boston Scientific Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler
Esquire Financial Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine
Esquire Financial Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine
Great Panther Mining’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright
Great Panther Mining’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report