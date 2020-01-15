Brokers Set Expectations for Range Resources Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Range Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RRC. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.08. Range Resources has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $12.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $622.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.94 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 50.85%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 7.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 29,482 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 69,254 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 76,249 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 407,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 380,327 shares during the period.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

