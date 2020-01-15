SSR Mining Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SSR Mining in a research report issued on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

SSR Mining stock opened at $17.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 77.22 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.86. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $19.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 305.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,449 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $509,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in SSR Mining by 121.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 756,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 415,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

