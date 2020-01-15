Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bodycote PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)

Bodycote PLC (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bodycote in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bodycote’s FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.53. Bodycote has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $12.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

