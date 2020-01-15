Alaris Royalty Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share (TSE:AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Alaris Royalty in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.91.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$30.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.10 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alaris Royalty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.00.

Shares of AD opened at C$22.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Alaris Royalty has a one year low of C$17.70 and a one year high of C$22.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.90 million and a PE ratio of 11.39.

In other Alaris Royalty news, Director E. Mitchell Shier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.99, for a total value of C$54,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at C$494,712.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

