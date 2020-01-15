FY2020 EPS Estimates for Silver Standard Resources Inc. Raised by B. Riley (TSE:SSO)

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (TSE:SSO) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research report issued on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Silver Standard Resources (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$195.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.48 million.

