FY2020 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $2.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.96%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $26.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 56,874 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 34,491 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 422,126 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 13,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

