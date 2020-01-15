Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Wendys in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.68.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.45 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WEN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Wendys to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.98.

Shares of WEN opened at $21.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. Wendys has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $22.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Wendys by 14.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,123,000 after buying an additional 363,545 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Wendys by 2,361.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,669,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,679,000 after buying an additional 1,601,211 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Wendys by 12.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 269,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 28,826 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Wendys by 72.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 769,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,374,000 after buying an additional 322,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Wendys by 3,181.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 166,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 161,260 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wendys news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $279,368.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,618,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

