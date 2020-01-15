Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.36. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

See Also: Roth IRA

Earnings History and Estimates for Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SSR Mining Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
SSR Mining Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bodycote PLC’s FY2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bodycote PLC’s FY2020 Earnings
Alaris Royalty Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share
Alaris Royalty Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Silver Standard Resources Inc. Raised by B. Riley
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Silver Standard Resources Inc. Raised by B. Riley
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group
Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Wendys Co
Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Wendys Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report