Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.36. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

