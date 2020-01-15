Capital One Financial Comments on Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MAA)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued on Sunday, January 12th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.56. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $141.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

Shares of MAA opened at $131.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $140.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,533.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,675 shares of company stock worth $1,316,633. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 73.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More: Derivative

Earnings History and Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SSR Mining Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
SSR Mining Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bodycote PLC’s FY2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bodycote PLC’s FY2020 Earnings
Alaris Royalty Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share
Alaris Royalty Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Silver Standard Resources Inc. Raised by B. Riley
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Silver Standard Resources Inc. Raised by B. Riley
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group
Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Wendys Co
Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Wendys Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report