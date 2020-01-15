Capital One Financial Comments on Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued on Sunday, January 12th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.56. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $141.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

Shares of MAA opened at $131.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $140.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,533.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,675 shares of company stock worth $1,316,633. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 73.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

