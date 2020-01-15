Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bruker in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bruker’s FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $53.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 202.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Bruker by 153.2% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total transaction of $151,790.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,543.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

