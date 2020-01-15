Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report issued on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

KAR has been the subject of several other research reports. CJS Securities cut shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $22.13 on Monday. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $28.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.46 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 64.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 78.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Mark E. Hill acquired 18,500 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $397,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.68%.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

