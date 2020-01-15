Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Oceaneering International Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oceaneering International in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10).

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $497.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.81 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OII. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

OII opened at $15.44 on Monday. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,477,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3,062.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,190,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,290 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth $14,565,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth $11,702,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth $6,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.