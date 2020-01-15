Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Lifted by Analyst

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a research report issued on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCHP. Bank of America raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.88.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $110.12 on Monday. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $112.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 512.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 118.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 80.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

