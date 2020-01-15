Northcoast Research Comments on RPM International Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RPM International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. RPM International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RPM. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Vertical Group raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.83.

NYSE RPM opened at $73.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. RPM International has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $77.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Daberko sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $834,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,404.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.14%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

